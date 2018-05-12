Terms and Conditions of Use of PageXL

General

These general terms and conditions (hereinafter referred to as “terms”) set out the rights and obligations in connection with the use of the service PageXL offered by the provider Lauyan Software Sarl (hereinafter referred to as “Lauyan” or “provider” or “us”) and the PageXL user in connection with the utilization of the PageXL services, as well as the further services, applications and functions that are offered by Lauyan, unless explicitly stated otherwise.

The PageXL terms and conditions of use solely apply as the exclusive terms and conditions. Contradictory terms or user terms that deviate from these terms shall not be recognized, unless we have recognized and have exclusively and in textform agreed to the validity of such. These terms shall also apply even where with knowledge of contradictory terms or terms of the PageXL user that deviate from these terms, we continue to provide our services without reservation, to the user.

Contractual Agreement

A legally binding and enforceable contract shall take effect - unless otherwise agreed - upon successful completion of the registration process.

The user has the opportunity to print these terms and conditions (the text of the contract created) at any given time. For this purpose the print function of the respective browser can be used.

The user does not have a claim to the conclusion of a contract. Lauyan reserves the right to refuse the offer of a user to enter into a contract with them, without giving reasons.

In order to register and use the PageXL services the user must be at least 15 years old at the time of registration. Minors under the age of 15 are only permitted to register when they have the permission of their respective legal representative (e.g. their parents). Lauyan reserves the right on a case by case basis to demand documented proof that consent has been granted.

Our Services

Lauyan provides online services which allow PageXL users to create and manage their own user profile (PageXL user accounts) for and in order to create, manage and modify their their own website(s) (hereinafter referred to as “page(s)” or “PageXL website(s)” or “PageXL site(s)”). The PageXL services enable the user to modify the design of their PageXL website(s) as well as to upload and publish their own contents.

Lauyan offers various paid or free plans to use the PageXL service. All plans provided by Lauyan free of charge may be discontinued at any time. In such a case the User will not be entitled to claim the continuation of this type of service.

Some PageXL plans may contain advertisements. The PageXL user is not permitted to edit, remove, or conceal such advertisements.

The website created by the PageXL user shall be published under a subdomain name that shall either be chosen by the PageXL user or generated automatically. Users are not permitted to redirect an externally hosted domain to a free of charge page or to display the free of charge page on an external Website (e.g. integration via frame or iframe).

Lauyan reserves the right to retract from the Internet or any other page that generates abnormal traffic or consumes a large amount of server resources.

Lauyan reserves the right to refuse, delete or recover any subdomain of PageXL without cause or delay. The user of the subdomain will be notified by email to make his arrangements and change.

Lauyan may offer HTTPS encryption for your PageXL websites. By pointing a custom domain to PageXL after subscribing a paid plan, you authorize us to create and maintain a certificate for the limited purpose of providing HTTPS for your page.

Lauyan reserves the right at all times and at its own discretion to make use of the services of third parties in providing services.

Lauyan reserves the right to complement, extend, change, suspend, discontinue or improve the services offered, in particular where such measures will improve the technological standard of the services or are deemed necessary for preventing abuse. Such modifications may lead to changes in the appearance of the PageXL sites. Lauyan shall only make such modifications that it deems reasonably acceptable for the PageXL user or if their implementation is required by law or technological advancement.

Personal/User Data

The PageXL user confirms that all the personal data provided by them to Lauyan is true and complete. Lauyan reserves the right to request appropriate proof of identity on a case by case basis.

The PageXL user is obliged to keep their personal “contact” information up to date at all times.

The PageXL user is required to maintain strict confidentiality regarding all login data, identification, and passwords in order to prevent third parties from accessing their login data. In the event that the PageXL user has reason to believe or suspects that third parties have obtained or may have obtained unauthorized login data, identification, or passwords, they shall inform Lauyan immediately and change their login data.

For contractual purposes (e.g. invoices, important contractual information, major technical changes) the PageXL user agrees to receive electronic communications from Lauyan.

General PageXL user Obligations

The PageXL user is responsible for all contents published, made available, provided or stored by them on their PageXL sites. Lauyan is under no obligation to inspect the PageXL sites of the PageXL users with regard to violations of law.

The PageXL user is responsible for complying with all laws that apply to them and their end-users, within the applicable jurisdiction, as well as the regulations of the France. This also applies explicitly to any additional legal regulations regarding the operation of an online store.

The PageXL user is expressly prohibited from saving the PageXL designs & templates to a non PageXL IT system and from transferring it to and using it on a non PageXL IT system.

The PageXL user is only permitted to use the curated selection of templates provided by or via PageXL exclusively for their PageXL presence. A publication of this content on or via any other medium e.g. print media or any other internet platform is not permitted.

Prohibited Acts

The PageXL user is prohibited from undertaking any acts on the PageXL platform or their own PageXL site (e.g. submit, transmit or display any user content) that violate the law, and/or the rights of third parties or that violate the basic principles regarding the protection of minors.

The publication, spreading, offering and the advertisement or advertising of the following content in particular is expressly prohibited:

content that is pornographic, obscene or immoral in nature

content that is in violation of relevant legislation regarding the protection of minors, that violate data protection regulations and that otherwise violate the law and/or content/services/products that are fraudulent in nature

content that glorifies or trivialises war, terror and other acts of violence against people or animals

content based on based on sex, race, colour, ethnic group or social origin, language, religion or belief, political or any other opinion, birth, disability, age or sexual orientation, nationality etc. that may insult or slander other users or third parties based on

content directed at insulting and/or slandering and/or defaming(defamation) other participants/persons or third parties

content, services and or products that are legally protected or encumbered with the rights of third parties (- copyright/trademark protection), without being demonstrably entitled to do so.

This obligation also applies to any links (Hyperlinks) included on the PageXL website by the PageXL user, pertaining to such content as described above, included on external platforms or services.

Furthermore, independent of any possible legal ramifications, the following activities as concerns the setting of the PageXL user’s own content (e.g. via the setting of links), are also prohibited:

the distribution and/or otherwise transmission or execution of viruses, trojans and other damaging data;

the sending of junk, spam or scam mails as well as “chainmail”;

the publication of obscene or defamatory content or communications, or content that is contra bonos mores, as well as communications that could be seen to promote or encourage (either implicitly or explicitly) any of the following: racism, radicalism, fascism, fanaticism, hate, physical and/or mental abuse or illegal acts;

the harassment of others e.g. via multiple instances of contact via a PageXL site without or in contravention to - the reaction of the recipient,as well as the promotion or encouragement of such harassment;

the requesting of passwords or other personal data via your PageXL site for commercial or illegal purposes (phishing);

the making available, publication, offering and/or the advertisement of bonus systems, Paid4Mail-Services, PopUp-Services, Snowball systems, pyramid schemes or other similarly functioning schemes as well as engaging in unethical marketing or advertising;

the offering of games of chance such as public sports betting, general betting and lotteries etc. without permission from the relevant authority;

the procurement or indirect procurement of loans and private loans in a commercial manner without demonstrable permission from a relevant authority.

Furthermore, every action that could influence the normal functioning of the PageXL platform is prohibited.

In the event of claims(e.g. secondary liability, third party liability etc.) due to illegal content which the User has placed on a PageXL site, the User agrees to indemnify Lauyan and hold Lauyan harmless from any claim or demand(including and not limited to cease and desist orders with contractual fines, revocations, damages, rectifications etc.). In such a case the user is also under the obligation to assist Lauyan in every manner in responding to and in the defense of such claims.

The sending of emails to a multiple number of recipients (newsletter, advertising) via the PageXL mail system is essentially forbidden. In such case, we reserve the right to permanently block or delete the PageXL user account.

Blocking Access to your Account

Lauyan reserves the right to block access to our services either temporarily or permanently if there are concrete indications that the PageXL user has violated or shall violate these terms and conditions and/or the law, or if Lauyan has a legitimate interest in blocking access.

In deciding as to whether access shall be blocked, the legitimate interests of all parties shall be considered as appropriate.

In the event that the PageXL user fails to log into their free PageXL account within 180 days, Lauyan may delete the account and its contents (all the PageXL pages created by the user) permanently and suspend all access to the PageXL account by the User.

Service Disruption

Lauyan endeavors to ensure the best possible availability of the PageXL services. The PageXL user acknowledges however, that for technical reasons as well as due to the Lauyan’s dependence on external factors, (e.g. unavailability of telecommunications networks, electricity outages, hardware and/or software failure etc), the uninterrupted availability of individual PageXL sites cannot be guaranteed.The PageXL user can therefore not assert a claim for continual access to the PageXL sites. Access restrictions of a temporary nature shall not constitute grounds for warranty claims nor a right to extraordinary termination.

As far as the PageXL services are provided free of charge, the user only has a claim to the use of the services within the framework of the actual availability provided.

Regarding the paid plans provided by Lauyan, we guarantees within the sphere of our responsibility an availability of 98% throughout the year. Regular maintenance, which can amount to up to 8 hours per week is not included in the aforementioned, calculated availability. We aim to keep the maintenance times as short as possible.

When a paid plan is not renewed, the PageXL account is reverted to the free plan, and some websites of the PageXL user may be removed from the Internet.

In order to ensure the proper operability of the PageXL sites, a number of system requirements must be fulfilled. Lauyan is not liable for disruptions caused by the use of system configurations or third party services.

Terms of Payment

For the use of paid plans as well as optional extra services from third party providers, charges shall apply that shall be due in advance for a complete contractual period.

All payment methods possible shall be displayed to the user in the product information and/or during the checkout and ordering process.

Invoices for users of the PageXL paid plans shall be provided to the user electronically, in pdf form.

The relevant day to determine the timeliness of payment is the day at which the amount is received by, or credited and completely available to Lauyan.

Lauyan processes all payments via external payment processors. The PageXL user agrees that Lauyan payments shall only be accepted via these payment processors and that they correspondingly permit the processor concerned to charge the amount concerned. Where bank transfers are concerned, this payment must be directed to the stated payment processor.

Lauyan does not accept any liability for losses, damages or loss of revenue that may be caused by the blocking of a PageXL site due to incomplete or delayed payment, as long as the failure or delay can be attributed to the PageXL user.

Payments are due in EURO.

All prices include VAT. The applicable VAT rate shall be shown on the invoice. If the PageXL user i.e. the corresponding company is not based in France or in the EU, the PageXL user will receive a net amount invoice.

Right of Revocation

The right of restitution does not apply in the event of the sale of a paid plan. Given the intangible nature of the service whose implementation began with the consent of the user before the end of the refund period, the user acknowledges and agrees that the right of refund within 14 days upon delivery of products / services provided can not be exercised by him/her in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 121-20-2 of the French Consumer Code. Buying a paid plan is firm and final and shall not give rise to any refund or exchange.

Responsibility for Content

We offer the PageXL user the possibility to post content on their PageXL site and to make these content available to others via the PageXL site. In order for Lauyan to perform it’s service and allow for the creation of a website with text, pictures and videos, it is necessary that the PageXL user grants usage rights to Lauyan for the publication, editing and public broadcasting of this content. This does not entitle Lauyan to sell the user content to a third party. The copyright of the author shall remain unaffected.

With the posting of content the PageXL user grants Lauyan gratuitous usage rights to the various content, including:

to store the content on the PageXL servers as well as to publish and make such content publicly available (e.g. via displaying said content on the PageXL webpages)

to edit and reproduce that data to the extent necessary for delivery and publication of the content

The PageXL user is completely responsible for all content they post. Lauyan is not obliged to inspect the content prior to publication as regards completeness, validity, legality, currentness, quality and suitability for particular purposes.

The PageXL user declares and guarantees Lauyan that they are the sole owner of all rights to the content posted by them on their PageXL website, or that they are otherwise legitimately authorised to do so (e.g. via written consent from the copyright holder).

Lauyan reserves the right to refuse, block or remove the posting of content and/or content that has already been posted (including private messages) without prior notice, should the posting of the content or the posted content itself constitute or lead to a violation of these terms and conditions, or where there is clear evidence that a serious violation of these terms shall result. The legitimate interests of the PageXL user shall be taken into account and proportional measures to prevent and/or remove the violation shall be taken.

The PageXL user shall upon first request indemnify Lauyan and hold Lauyan harmless against all claims from third parties, against Lauyanio as a result of a violation committed by the PageXL user against legal regulations, third party rights(in particular personal rights, copyright and/or trademark rights), or as regards contractual duties, representations or guarantees(warranties), including the costs of a legal defense (lawyer’s fees and court costs at the applicable statutory rate). In the event of claims arising from any such behavior, the PageXL user is obligated to immediately and completely cooperate and clarify the situation, as well as to make all required entries accessible to Lauyan in a suitable manner.

Contracts and Cancellations

A free of charge PageXL website may be deleted at any time by the PageXL user directly via the settings in the menu of the aforementioned free of charge PageXL site.

Lauyan is entitled to terminate the contractual relationship extraordinarily, without regard being had to the aforementioned cancellation period should facts be present that justify the assumption that the PageXL user intentionally or negligently carried out prohibited acts, such as (but not limited to) those described in these terms and conditions of use. Furthermore such a violation or non observance of the terms and conditions of use can result in civil and/or criminal consequences for the PageXL user. Partial refunds or other refunds of fees paid in advance shall generally not be refunded in such cases. The PageXL user is entitled to provide evidence in such cases that support or verify the theory that the non refunding in that specific case is “unfair”.

After termination of the contraction relationship we are no longer obligated to provide the contracted services. We can delete all data of the PageXL user that are located on our services, including all emails located in the relevant mailboxes. Transferring the user’s complete PageXL, internet presence to the servicer of a third party is not possible.

Limitations of Liability

Although We try to correct all errors or omissions as soon as possible once they have been brought to our attention, We do not guarantee that PageXL will be available and in a fully operating condition nor that the information provided by Lauyan will be free of errors or omissions. Lauyan cannot be held responsible for any complaints and/or any proceedings regarding the usage of the Lauyan services.

Concluding Provisions

The laws of the France apply.

If the user is a merchant, legal body of the public law, or special property under public law, the jurisdiction for all conflicts deriving from this contract is the court of jurisdiction for the business location of Lauyan.

If individual regulations of these terms and conditions of use should be ineffective or become ineffective, that does not affect the legal enforcement of the remaining regulations.

In the event of any deviations resulting from the translation, the formulation of these terms of service set forth in the french version shall prevail.

Lauyan retains the right to effectively change these terms and conditions at any time, also within the current contractual relationships. The user shall be informed as to such changes at least 6 weeks before the planned date of the entry into force of such changes. If the PageXL user does not object to these changes within 6 weeks of the receipt of this notification and continues to use the PageXL services subsequent to the expiration of the deadline, the changes announced in the notification shall be deemed to be effectively agreed to. In the notification message we shall inform the user as to their right of objection, as well as the consequences of such an objection. In cases of objection to these changes Lauyan retains the right to terminate the contractual relationship with the user to the date of entry into force of the announced changes.

Revised: March 22, 2018